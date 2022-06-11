Brooklyn Hits 106 Sweltering Degrees And The Streetwalkers Are Conducting Business Using Their Home Computers

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

BROOKLYN - (Satire News) - Way back in the summer of 1968, the Lovin' Spoonful sang the hit song "Summer In The City." And now fans of the Spoonful can sing "It's One Fucking Hot-As-Hell Summer In The City."

And as damn hot as the temps are, there are still those dumbass, shitheads, who say that Global Warming is merely a figment of one's imagination.

Well as British comedian Ricky Gervais recently put it so articulately, "A figment of my imagination? My blimey, bloody, bloomin' ass mate!"

In fact, it got so hot in Brooklyn that even the muggers stayed inside commenting "Shit it's way too mother effen hot to be out mugging."

A Brooklyn vice detective noted that out of 717 known Brooklyn streetwalkers (whores) 698 said that they would be soliciting their "Johns" over the Internet.

One whore said that to combat the heat, she has resorted to putting ice cubes up inside her beaver (pussy).