The Highest Paid Prostitute In London Makes £10,000 A Week [$13,600 US]

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

LONDON – (UK Satire) – BuzzFuzz (UK) reports that the highest paid prostitute in London makes a £520,000 a year [$707,200 US].

This fact was uncovered by Brompton Boxgrove, with the Tickety Boo News.

He stated that he got the information from the United Kingdom’s Department of Personal Financial Disclosures.

Boxgrove spoke with Maggie May Cobblekiss, at a local McDonalds. Maggie was wearing a Beatles T-shirt, tight-fitting Daisy Duke short shorts, and 6-inch imported Italian stiletto high heels.

Cobblekiss remarked that her suitors include politicians, businessmen, double-decker bus drivers, and several well-known football players from Manchester.

When Maggie May was asked about the alleged rumor that she’d had a menage-a-trois with Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell, she responded by saying that it was not Simon Cowell, adding that it was Len Goodman.