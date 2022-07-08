The Boston Evening Moon Newspaper Has Just Learned That Marjorie Taylor Greene Worked As a Pole Dancer While Attending College

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 8 July 2022

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

image for The Boston Evening Moon Newspaper Has Just Learned That Marjorie Taylor Greene Worked As a Pole Dancer While Attending College
Marjorie told Anderson Cooper that she still gets at least 7 texts from Trump each day.

BOSTON - (Satire News) - Marjorie Taylor Greene is strongly denying that during her days at the University of Georgia, where she majored in Ballroom Dancing and minored in Danish Porn, that she worked part-time as a pole dancer.

She told a reporter with The Vox Populi News Agency, that she is sick and tired of that rumor, which first started in Idaho, and then moved to Iowa, and has now found itself into North Carolina.

MTG said that she definitely has the sensuously fantastic body to be a pole dancer, and a damn good one at that, but she adds that back during her college days she was so shy that she used to shower in her bra and panties.

Meanwhile, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump recently told his number one ass kisser Tucker Carlson that Marjorie has one of the largest G-spots that he has ever seen.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

