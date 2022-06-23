Marjorie Taylor Greene Talks About Her Panties

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 23 June 2022

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Talks About Her Panties
Marjorie Taylor Greene told Anderson Cooper she never wears panties when she is away from the House of Representatives.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Marjorie Taylor Greene says that she loves being a political sex symbol.

MTG noted that every week she receives at least 4,000 fan letters from every state in the nation as well as from countries such as Scotland, Zimbabwe, Malaysia, Peru, and Macadamia.

She giggled as she said that lately Rudy Giuliani has been offering to take her out on a date to a Bagel Bistro in Brooklyn.

Marjorie said that she likes Rudy, but noted that he does have a bit of a swamp creature look about him.

Taylor Greene was asked by Cheyenne Patio, with Scandal Today, why it is that she only wears panties while in the House of Representatives.

She giggled and told her that she just loves going commando away from the House so that she can let her vajayjay be able to breathe freely.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

