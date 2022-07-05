75th annual sausage weigh man show

Tuesday, 5 July 2022

A vast array of sausages

Today in Balderdash marks the 75th annual Sausage weigh man show. The show begins at 9:00pm tonight and will have music by the country metal band the Fartknockers and comedy double act Tate n Lyle will also be performing in the "Fosters Liver" tent.

Celebrity contortionist Pat Rust on until 9:45pm then the real fun begins, hosted by Olympic fish pointing coach and Geoff capes lookalike Ranjeet Paloot the 75th annual sausage weigh man show will begin.

It is sure to be a great evening with Toffee sausage counters and bean chucking till midnight to entertain your younger folks.

Then for the elderly it's grope a granny in the "Thora Hird" tent. So get yourselves down to Balderdash civic hall brewery gardens tonight.

Remember bring your own sausages as we cannot be responsible for non-entry of sausages. Sausages this year will be weighed by none other than local butcher Smothers greenback. See you there.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

