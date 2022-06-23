The Women For Trump Organization Disbands Because They All Agree He Has Become The Worst, Most Hateful, Evil, Douche Bag In The History of The Civilized World

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 23 June 2022

image for The Women For Trump Organization Disbands Because They All Agree He Has Become The Worst, Most Hateful, Evil, Douche Bag In The History of The Civilized World
The only 3 women out of 18,606, who still think Trump is not an insane, racist predator.

DUCK DUNG, Alabama - (Satire News) - The News Blues News Agency has just broken the story that the 18,606-member Women For Trump has just disbanded.

NBNA writer, Velveeta Maracas, spoke with the group's president Emma Priscilla Fecingboo, 42, who said that the entire membership took a vote and it came out 18,603 to disband and 3 to keep on going.

Fecingboo did point out that the 3 who still are for Trump all have IQs ranging from 3 to 7, which is just one step above seaweed.

The treasurer of the Women For Trump said that the money fund had been $472,973.17, but a few days ago, old "Cheeto Face" went in to the fund and made a huge withdrawal of $472,971, leaving an amount of $2.17.

When Trump was asked why in the world he withdrew money that did not belong to him, he shrugged his shoulders, took three sips from his Vodka Collins and replied that he has never heard of The Women For Trump organization.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

