Fake Election King John Eastman

The name John Eastman bounced around during Trump’s attempts to remain in the White House even though Trump lost the 2020 election. Mr. Eastman was one of Trump’s many attorneys, and Eastman created a scheme for Donald to remain in office that looked just super delicious to Donald. However his scheme was criminal.

No problem, they said.

Eastman and Trump's thinking was so what? After all, Giuliani was for it. Unfortunately, they forgot Giuliani also picked his hairdresser.

Trump needed the Electoral votes from seven states to put him over the top, and able to steal four more years in the White House.

Eastman’s plan: Vice President Mike Pence reject the legal Electoral votes of seven pro-Trump states on January 6th, and accept the illegal Electoral votes from the seven pro-Trump states.

A shell game. Or switching vote. The guy went to law school to figure that one out?

The plan also had a part deux.

Part deux: Send the mob to the Capitol on January 6th to further pressure Vice President Pence to reject the legal Electoral votes from the seven pro-Trump states.

One of the many problems with the John Eastman-Donald Trump scheme was that Vice President Mike Pence would not agree with their criminal proposal. Trump bullied and threatened, saying if Pence did not cooperate, “Pence won’t be my friend anymore.”

Second grade talk.

Pence didn't cooperate, and the chant, “Hang Mike Pence,” began. Vice President Pence certified the legal Electoral votes, and Joseph Biden became the President of the United States.

Too bad John Eastman didn't receive a pardon from Donald Trump.

