Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She's Quitting Politics and Plans To Move To Las Vegas To Become A Call Girl

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 14 June 2022

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She's Quitting Politics and Plans To Move To Las Vegas To Become A Call Girl
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she wants to quit politics and follow in her 2nd cousin Melody Mantrovick's footsteps.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Fox News resident rodent, Greg Gutfled, that she is so fed up with all the hatred in D.C. that she is thinking about quitting and moving west to Las Vegas.

When asked by Vox Populi reporter Tapioca Swizzle, what she will do in Vegas, she replied that she has a second cousin who has lived in "Sin City," for three years, and last year she made $195,000 being a no-holds barred call girl.

Taylor Greene's cousin Melody Mantrovick, 32, says that most of her clients are multi-millionaires from Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, and Macadamia.

Melody revealed that some of her John's simply want a female to tell them things to feed their enormous ego, like "Oh yes, you stud you, you made me cum at least 5 or 8 times."

In Flu News. The nation of Zimbabwe reports that a lot of their monkeys are high-tailing it up to Egypt to avoid the monkeypox flu.

