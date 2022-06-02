Marjorie Taylor Greene's DNA Found On Two Of Donald Trump's Wisdom Teeth

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 2 June 2022

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene's DNA Found On Two Of Donald Trump's Wisdom Teeth
Flossing removes 99.9% of pubic hair... just sayin'

ANDOVER, Maryland - (Satire News) - In a report that is sure to shock Mrs. Donald Trump, iRumors is reporting that an Andover dentist has stated that he actually found some of Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene's DNA on Donald Jonathan Trump's wisdom teeth.

The dentist who asked Vodka Vermicelli with iRumors to refer to him as Dr. Strangegum said that he is 99.9997% certain that at one time MTG's mouth was inside of the Trumptard's lying, ass mouth.

Trump meanwhile says that he hasn't been to a dentist in at least 10 months, and further noted that he would never let a bow-wow looking bitch like Marjorie get anywhere near his mouth with her acidic mouth.

SIDENOTE: When Melania was asked about MTG's DNA found on her cheating husbands mouth, she simply replied, "I duzz hopes dat dee butt-ugleee skank fake blonde geeves tu Donaldo, the Trumpapalooza flu for chure, for reel chure."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

DNADonald TrumpMarjorie Taylor Greene

