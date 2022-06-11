The New Disney Series Is Ms. Marvel (And Her Sister Missy Marvel) is Orgasmic - Literally

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Disney has a glossy new series Ms. Marvel, with a Canadian actress, with really “marvellous" powers. She is a marvellous actress.

Not shown yet in the series, is her sister Missy Marvel-there for the bored pre-teen girls (on their 10th boyfriend or so) to identify with.

Missy Marvel like her sister, has a marvellous-magical' power.

Whenever she points her ancient, magic pinkie ring at a bad gum, a glowing bubble-gum pink ray shoots out and hits the guy. He yells and keels over with an orgasm.

If she holds the ray on him, he has orgasm after orgasm, and is shortly completely disabled and pleading for mercy.

Her ray works equally well on evil women also. They tend to moan and jump around more, but in the end are also disabled. it just takes longer.

The male superheroes are a little nervous around her, too. Not sure if they are immune. Not even Superman is immune to her powers.

She is quite the sex kitten superhero but has a hard time keeping a boyfriend. Especially if they quarrel.

It will be interesting, in the plot, when she comes up against someone who has a penile implant.