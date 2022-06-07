Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber Spotted Playing Tonsil Hockey Behind The Hollywood Sign

Miley is 29, Justin is 28, and the lovebirds are closer than Minneapolis and St. Paul.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Tittle Tattle Tonight has just broken the breaking news story about Miley "The Twerker" Cyrus and Justin "Mr. Tattoo" Bieber engaging in a whimsical game of 'tonsil wrestling.'

An ex-L.A. Laker girl, spotted the two "Young'uns" as Clint "The GOP Relic" Eastwood refers to the Bieber/Cyrus boinkers, behind the world-famous Hollywood sign.

Pico de Gallo remarked that Justin and Miley have collaborated on a new single titled, "Hell, We Got To 3rd Base After Only 45 Seconds Into Our First Date."

The song was written by Stevie Nicks and Bob Dylan, with the title being penned by 95-year-old Tony Bennett.

De Gallo is hinting that Justin and Miley may be starring in their very own reality show titled, "Tattoos, The Blues, and Groin Goody News."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

