The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

MANHATTAN, New York - (Satire News) - Sarah Ferguson, aka The Duchess of York recently sat down with Press Extra News Agency writer Voodoo Dupree at a pizza/hot dog kiosk in Lower Manhattan.

Fergie, as her ex-husband, the predatorial royal, Andrew pegged her years ago, stated to Miss Dupree that she has had a 700% resurgence in her popularity.

The woman who Queen Elizabeth referred to as the Duchess of Pork, giggled when asked what she thought about her former mother-in-law, the Queenster, as Lizzy's BFF Piers Morgan calls her.

Fergie rolled her eyes and said that now that she has dumped Morgan's sassy, egotistical, humorless ass, she feels as if she has just won the Spanish Lottery.

She noted that Piers still texts her at least 14 times a day begging her to give him another chance and take her back.

Sarah told Miss Voodoo, that she told the weird-haired Piers, that she'll take him back when the Trumptard totally stops lying (which as Melania has said "ease nebur."

Miss Ferguson then proudly stated that her hard-hitting, no-holds barred expose book on her relationship with her majesty (Lizzy) will be hitting the book market in a matter of days.

Fergie noted her tell-all book, is tentatively titled "Queen Elizabeth and The REAL Queen That I Grew Too Love and Then To Hate Like Hell!"

A Buckingham Palace insider has said that the queen is extremely pissed of, but Fergie commented, that the Lizster can just build a bridge and get over it!

The duchess, who by the way, Mitch McConnell says gives him frisky, fleeting feelings in his groin region revealed that two things that she will include in her book are that (1) the queen loves to drink vodka (and lots of it), and (2) that her majesty recently received a Danish vibrator, from her son Prince Charles.