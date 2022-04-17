Sarah Ferguson Dumps Boyfriend Piers Morgan - Says She's Looking For An American Boyfriend

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 17 April 2022

image for Sarah Ferguson Dumps Boyfriend Piers Morgan - Says She's Looking For An American Boyfriend
Sarah says she's done with Brits - and now she wants a red-blooded American guy.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Well it's official, the Duchess of York has just broken up with the Mouth of London.

Margarita Mixx with Wild Whispers noted that Sarah Ferguson has had her fill of Piers Morgan and she has tossed him to the curb.

Fergie told Miss Mixx that she got fed up with Morgan's beer drinking, his sheer arrogance, and the fact that his idea of foreplay was telling her X-rated jokes.

Meanwhile Piers told his BFF, Simon Cowell that Fergie refused to have the tattoo with Prince Andrew's name lasered off her hooha (pussy).

So now the British woman who was once called the Duchess of Pork, says that she wants to find a nice, handsome, quasi-rich American fella who she can do the horizontal hokey pokey with.

SIDENOTE: Fergie said that three men who are definitely on her "Hell No!" list include Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, Matt Gaetz, and Will Smith.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

