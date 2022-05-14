Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Throwing Her Bra Into The 2024 Presidential Race

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 14 May 2022

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Throwing Her Bra Into The 2024 Presidential Race
"Marjorie Taylor Greene has described herself as being 'The Female Trump.'" -THE iNEWS NEWS AGENCY

BALTIMORE - (Satire News) - The Omnium Gatherum News Agency has just broken the story that one of the most hated politicians in the entire USA has just stated that she is throwing her bra into the 2024 presidential race.

As OGNA writer Ashburn Wasabi pointed out the actual political quote is 'Throwing his hat into the ring."

But since everyone knows that the fake blonde bitch, namely Marjorie Taylor Greene dances to the beat of her own drummer, the entire country understands her use of the word bra; a word that Oprah Winfrey hates more than she hates dieting.

Meanwhile MTG noted that even though her ex-boyfriend (Donaldo Trump) has told her that he does not want her to run and mess with his presidential run, she said that the racist, whoremonger can kiss her lily white virgin ass.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Lily white virgin ass??? ]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
2024 Presidential ElectionMarjorie Taylor Greene

