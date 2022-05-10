Britney Heading to Porn Country?

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

Britney Spears has recently released several nude photos of herself on Instagram, though many of her fans are asking her to stop … just please stop.

Britney is no longer a huge star playing sold-out concerts around the world. She wants her old life back. She writes: “Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation???”

She wants to be young again. Don’t we all? She wants to be a child star again (after all, wasn’t she just a child when she became famous?). She wants to be loved … but not by some messy, spitting, shitting, drooling little kid! (No, no, I mean the daughter, not the mom.)

But this reporter asks the question (and gives warning to Britney): will she go the way of other celebrities whose careers were on the wane? Like Jaimee Foxworth, Dustin Diamond, Pamela Anderson, Chad Johnson, Maitland Ward, and Nadya “Octomom” Suleman, among others.

Granted, porn is becoming more and more of a legit career choice, ever since Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape made both of them more famous than they were before they pushed ‘Play” on the camera and started recording.

Will Britney go all the way? It’s looking like she wants to, no matter what her fans say. Then again, with porn, she’ll probably acquire a new audience of fans, and the older ones will be old enough to whack it to her pictures and movies. (Well, they’ve always done that, but now they can see if Brit has a landing strip or goes Brazilian.)

That’s called a win-win, Britt! I say go for it, girlfriend. Your baby ain’t getting any younger, and she’s just making you look older … like a mom! OMG!

Hit me baby one more time! (will likely be her porn catchphrase).