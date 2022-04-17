WEST HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - After months and months of denying the identity of her new lover, Britney Spears has finally confessed the man's name to Tittle Tattle Tonight senior reporter Pico de Gallo.

Spears met de Gallo at The Tipsy Tadpole Lounge in West Holly, and the two had a nice, long chat. Britney and de Gallo go back to 2000, when she had her hit song, "Oops, I Did It Again."

In fact, de Gallo, actually dated the gorgeously sexy, blonde-tressed songstress for five weeks.

Britney told him that she still has a very special place in her heart and in her body for him (Pico), although she has now fallen madly in love with a man, she calls the love of her life.

And just who is this mystery man? The man about whom Britney has said hung the moon, is none other than CNN host, Anderson Cooper.

De Gallo remarked that Coop, as he calls him, is actually gay. Spears giggled, shook her head, took a sip of her Johnny Walker Red, and replied coyly, "Well Pico, let me just say that if (Andy) is gay, then the Pacific Ocean is a desert."

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Britney is 40, Anderson is 54, and Pico is 49.]