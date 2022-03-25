The Invading Russian Army Has Reportedly Run Out of Condoms

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 25 March 2022

image for The Invading Russian Army Has Reportedly Run Out of Condoms
The Kremlin Voice is reporting that Melania and Vlady have been texting 3 to 7 times a day.

MOSCOW - (Russian Satire) - The Kremlin Voice has just announced that President Putin has just learned that his invading Russian soldiers have run out of prophylactics (rubbers).

At first the Russian leader said that his troops need to be concerned with fighting the Ukrainians and not with even thinking about boinking (engaging in sexual relations).

One high-ranking field general commented (anonymously of course) that Vlady can talk like a bitch because he has access to hundreds of condoms; including ribbed ones, colored ones, and even glow-in-the-dark ones.

Meanwhile, word coming from the Ukranian government states that the Russian troops are getting their asses kicked in the towns of Vinnafucapoi, Luludova, and the Ramen capital of the world, Pissagovina. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

