Elizabeth Hurley To Star In The R-Rated “Austin Powers – The Geriatric Years”

LONDON – (Satire News) – One of England’s most popular sex symbols has just announced that she will soon be starring in the franchise motion picture, “Austin Powers – The Geriatric Years.”

The film will be shot in location in Barcelona, Spain; Kabul, Afghanistan; and Cleveland, Ohio.

According to Neville Twickenbuck, with the Tickety Boo News Agency, the R-Rated film will also star Mike Myers, Boy George, Sofia Vergara, three members of the Manchester United football team, and Piers Morgan, with a cameo by Camilla Parker Bowles.

The 56-year-old Hurley is considered to be one of the sexiest, most attractive women in all of the United Kingdom, and most of Europe.Twickenbuck noted that Ms. Hurley still gets an average of 723 marriage proposals a week.