Elizabeth Hurley To Star In The R-Rated “Austin Powers – The Geriatric Years”

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 15 February 2022

image for Elizabeth Hurley To Star In The R-Rated “Austin Powers – The Geriatric Years”
The Oxford University male student body named Liz Hurley's body "The Hottest In The UK."

LONDON – (Satire News) – One of England’s most popular sex symbols has just announced that she will soon be starring in the franchise motion picture, “Austin Powers – The Geriatric Years.”

The film will be shot in location in Barcelona, Spain; Kabul, Afghanistan; and Cleveland, Ohio.

According to Neville Twickenbuck, with the Tickety Boo News Agency, the R-Rated film will also star Mike Myers, Boy George, Sofia Vergara, three members of the Manchester United football team, and Piers Morgan, with a cameo by Camilla Parker Bowles.

The 56-year-old Hurley is considered to be one of the sexiest, most attractive women in all of the United Kingdom, and most of Europe.Twickenbuck noted that Ms. Hurley still gets an average of 723 marriage proposals a week.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Austin Powerselizabeth hurleyMovies

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more