“Spiderman: No Way Home” Kicking Ass All Over America

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 18 December 2021

image for “Spiderman: No Way Home” Kicking Ass All Over America
In the Latin American market, "Spiderman: No Way Home," is known as "Spiderman: No Way Pa La Casa."

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The much anticipated “Spiderman: No Way Home” movie debuted with astronomical box office sales of $241,703,804! which is even more than films such as “Godzilla Gets Neutered,” “James Bond – The Viagra Years,” and “The Seven Dwarfs Gang Bang Snow White.”

World renowned information guru Andy Cohen spoke with the director of the Marvel movie, Jon “100” Watts, who remarked that he knew the movie would be an effen hit, but he had no idea that it would be a damn mothereffen hit!!!

He noted that if “Spiderman: No Way Home” continues on the path that it is on, it will become the biggest money-making film since the Civil War motion picture “Gone With The Wind,” and it’s subsequent sequel, “Damnit Scarlett, It’s Windy As Hell.”

The film stars Tom Holland as Spiderman, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Wong as Wong Benedict, Yo Yo Afro Woke as himself, and it introduces Long Chang Poon Tang, as Captain Fortune Cookie.

SIDENOTE: Andy Cohen revealed that VP Kamala Harris will have a cameo appearance as Princess Natalia – Empress of Evil Evilism.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

