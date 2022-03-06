A Hollywood Pole Dancer Raffles Off Her Diamond Studded Flip Flops And Donates All The Money To The People of Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 6 March 2022

image for A Hollywood Pole Dancer Raffles Off Her Diamond Studded Flip Flops And Donates All The Money To The People of Ukraine
President Zelenskyy is so happy with Lolita's generosity he is making her an "Honorary Citizen of The Ukraine."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California – In an extremely charitable display of kindness and compassion, a well-known pole dancer, has just raffled off her diamond-studded flip flops on eBay.

The wonderfully caring and sensuously erotic pole dancer is Lolita Campomambo, 27, who her boss describes as being an 11, on a scale of 1 to 10.

Miss Campomambo, said that she first got the idea from her married boyfriend, who she did not want to name for the obvious reason, since he is a well-respected (married) detective with the West Hollywood Police Department.

Lolita, who has been working as the featured pole dancer at The Magic Muffin Strip Club, informed the Wild Whispers News Agency that she recieved $19,805 for her flip flops; all of which is going to help buy food, medicine, hula hoops, and pantyhose for the people of the devastated Ukraine.

SIDENOTE: Lolita said that since her flip flops sold for almost $20,000, she is now planning on raffling off one of her skimpy pole dancing costumes which she hopes will bring in $40,000 or so.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

