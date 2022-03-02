Linda Ronstadt’s Twin Daughters Are Following In Their Mother’s Footsteps

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 2 March 2022

image for Linda Ronstadt’s Twin Daughters Are Following In Their Mother’s Footsteps
The stunningly sexy twins have been invited to play at a White House party for England's Queen Elizabeth.

RATTLESNAKE BELLY, Arizona – (Satire News) – One of the greatest female singers of all-time was Linda Ronstadt. She had lots and lots of hits in the late 60’s, 70’s and into the 80’s.

Ronstadt sang all kinds of genre music from rock to country, folk to Latin, and pop to Cambodian.

One of her biggest hits was 1971’s “Hey Dude, Keep Looking For My Spot – It’s There.”

That song climbed all the way to the very top of the pop charts in the USA, England, Germany, Macadamia, Vietnam, and Russia.

And now Linda’s gorgeously sexy twin daughters, Mindy and Cindy are following in their mama’s footsteps with a song that has just entered the pop charts.

The song was written by their mom, Neil Young, and Adele, and is titled, “He Done Went And Messed With My Bikini Line At The County Line.”

SIDENOTE: According to Yippee-Ki-Yay Magazine, Linda played harmonica on her daughter’s hit song.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Linda RonstadtMusic

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more