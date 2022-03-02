Linda Ronstadt’s Twin Daughters Are Following In Their Mother’s Footsteps

RATTLESNAKE BELLY, Arizona – (Satire News) – One of the greatest female singers of all-time was Linda Ronstadt. She had lots and lots of hits in the late 60’s, 70’s and into the 80’s.

Ronstadt sang all kinds of genre music from rock to country, folk to Latin, and pop to Cambodian.

One of her biggest hits was 1971’s “Hey Dude, Keep Looking For My Spot – It’s There.”

That song climbed all the way to the very top of the pop charts in the USA, England, Germany, Macadamia, Vietnam, and Russia.

And now Linda’s gorgeously sexy twin daughters, Mindy and Cindy are following in their mama’s footsteps with a song that has just entered the pop charts.

The song was written by their mom, Neil Young, and Adele, and is titled, “He Done Went And Messed With My Bikini Line At The County Line.”

SIDENOTE: According to Yippee-Ki-Yay Magazine, Linda played harmonica on her daughter’s hit song.