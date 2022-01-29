The Orgasmic Oregonians To Be Lady Gaga’s Opening Act

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 29 January 2022

image for The Orgasmic Oregonians To Be Lady Gaga’s Opening Act
The Orgasmic Oregonians (L to R), Tacoma Bergerwater, Savannah Bluewood, and Augusta Train.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Lady Gaga has just announced the name of the band who will be her opening act on her upcoming summer tour, “The Gaga’s Gonna Get Ya Summer Tour.”

The band, which hails from Beaver Lips, Oregon was formed on the campus of Sacajawea College in Eugene, Oregon.

The band consists of Savannah Bluewood lead guitar and lead singer, Tacoma Bergerwater bass guitar, and Augusta Train drummer.

The OO’s as they are known, just recently hit the number 1 spot on Billboard Hot 99 Chart, with their song, “Boinking To The G-Spot Blues.”

Lady Gaga recently told Andy Cohen that lead singer Savannah Bluewood, has an amazing 5-octave range, along with the prettiest hooha (vagina) she has seen in the last 7 years.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

