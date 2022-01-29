Avant-garde heavy metal madrigal band Wigwam Toffee Hammer is currently sitting high up the charts on Spotify.

At number one for the third week in a row, the five-piece, led by former Clematis Wilt member Butch Arpeggio are said to be delighted that their album Roses in a Storm has been doing so well.

'We put together the album in seven hours, just went in the studio, and laid it all down' said Arpeggio in stark contrast to Clematis Wilt's most famous work Boris Broke the Music Box which took more than a year to record and led to various lawsuits. It is believed that only seven people in the world have listened to all of the albums, which takes more than a week to get through.

Roses in a Storm has sold 43 digital copies. It doesn't take much to get into a Spotify chart.