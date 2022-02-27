Queen Elizabeth Reveals Her 3 Favorite British Bands of All-Time

LONDON – (UK Satire) – Britain’s Ta Ta For Now News writer Loretta Piffinshaw, recently visited Buckingham Palace and spoke with her majesty, the queen.

Piffinshaw is one of the few UK writers that have actually been invited by Queen Elizabeth to visit Buck House, as British comedian Ricky Gervais, refers to the highly respected palace.

In fact, Prince Charles, recently stated that his mum hates that beer-sucking Gervais so much, she has banned him from ever setting foot in her beloved England.

When Gervais was told of what QE had said, he took three sips of his Stella Artois beer, and replied that he will set foot in England, and the queen will never know it, because he’ll be dressed as a woman; an ugly-as-hell woman; but a woman nonetheless.

Piffinshaw had crumpets and tea with her majesty and talk got around to music.

The queen was asked who her three favorite British bands are. She smiled politely and replied that she has always loved the Beatles, who have visited Buckingham Palace on five occasions, once playing for a birthday party for her daughter-in-law, Camilla Parker Bowles.

She said she also loves the Who and added that she greatly enjoys watching guitarist Pete Townshend do his patented windmill guitar strokes.

And then she said that her third favorite group is Herman’s Hermits. She took a sip of her tea and said that “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter” is her all-time favorite song.

SIDENOTE: Queen Elizabeth is 95, Prince Charles is 73, Paul McCartney is 79, Pete Townshend is 76, and Peter Noone (Herman) is 74.