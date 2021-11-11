Police In Pittsburgh Say That An ATM Machine Accidentally Took Hundreds of Photos of Female Customers With Their Breasts Exposed

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

PITTSBURGH – (Satire News) – The Daily Dirt has just broken the story about an ATM machine in Pittsburgh that went effeningly haywire.

According to DD reporter Stormy Coin, ATM machine #780609-3 located at The drive-thru ATM machine lane at The Terry Bradshaw 1st National Bank, somehow, out of the blue, suddenly began taking photos of the breasts of female customers.

A bank spokesperson, Kirby Kibbasteen, 42, stated that not one photo of male breasts was taken.

Kibbasteen informed Miss Coin, that everyone of the 473 adult women, who breasts were photographed had actually, purposely exposed their knockers, as some women, for some unknown reason, are prone to do when at an ATM machine.

Noted tit psychiatrist Dr. Timmons D. Daffafeel, a graduate of Johnny Reb College in Burnt Corn, Alabama, stated that it goes back to the proverbial female need, urge, and desire to seek approval of her titties, which is officially referred to as Boobalinacus Yesarooni.

SIDENOTE: The bank has made it very clear that each one of the 473 bazonga (breast) photos will be shredded and burned within 72 hours.