California Has Just Named The Vibrator As Its Official State Sex Toy

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

SACRAMENTO, California – (Satire News) – The California state legislature has just voted on making the vibrator, the official state sex toy.

According to a legislative spokesperson the vote was an overwhelming 84 to 14, with 3 abstaining.

State Congresswoman Mildred V. Pecstone, 67, [R-Escondido], said that she voted against it because being a female Republican, she has never used a vibrator, or even come close to one; except for seeing photos in a men’s magazine that belonged to one of her bi-sexual staff members.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, talked to reporter Kitty Segovia with iNews and informed her that the vote clearly shows that the people of California, and especially those who love engaging in sexual acts, are really and truly with the erotically sensuous sex toy program.

Meanwhile a group calling itself The Blue-Haired Elderly Republican Ladies of California (BHERLC) have vowed to take up petitions asking that the new law be rescinded.