Gasoline Hits $13.69 a Gallon In California

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 27 January 2022

A Moonoco gas station in Oxnard has the highest gasoline in the entire nation.

OXNARD, California – (Satire News) – AAA is reporting that California has the highest gasoline prices of any state in the union; even Alabama.

Oxnard’s Channel 41 Eye-Witnesser News reported that the gasoline in the city has hit $13.69 a gallon.

That figure is two cents higher than last week’s previous high of $13.67 in Avocado Heights.

One elderly motorist, who said her name was Beulah Vonnie Maydicker, 91, told Channel 41, that she may have to end up going to truck stops and turning tricks just to get money to be able to fill up her 1997 Chevrolet Camaro.

Channel 41 reported that Mrs. Maydicker, who has been divorced for 19 years, has a fantastically flawless body for being 91; not a hint of cellulite, stretch marks, spider veins, age spots, or inverted nipples.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

