Jeanine Pirro of “The Five” Says That The Omicron Virus Came From Mars

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Judge Jeanine Pirro has just joined Fox Network’s “The Five” and within 7 minutes she made 3 outlandishly fucked up statements.

First the Trump ass-kisser said that if one looks at Mitch McConnell up close, he is actually quite handsome (bullshit!).

Second, she said that she (Pirro) has gotten a whole lot nicer just since Halloween (bullshit!), and third, she stated that the Omicron Virus was brought over from Mars by space aliens that landed in Quebec, Canada.(Total Bullshit!)

Even “The Five” Republican die-hard Greg “Gremlin-Face” Gutfeld made a horrible face implying that Pirro is one fucked up cunt. ■