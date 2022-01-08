Melania Trump is Reportedly Considering a $4 Million Offer To Do a Nude Layout Spread In a National Mens Magazine

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – The Alpha Beta News Agency has just reported that the former first lady and wife of the Trumptard, has been approached about doing a layout in Playguy Magazine.

A spokesperson for the adult mens magazine, Juanito F. Diddybop, 42, stated that it appears that the 51-year-old Melania, is seriously considering the offer.

Mimosa Sabrosa, writer for Alpha Beta, commented that Melania told her that she would put every penny of the $4 million into son Barron’s college fund.

Melly, as BFF LeBron James calls her, said that her husband, the Predatorial Pervert, is not happy about her showing her tits, her ass, and her hooha (vagina) to the world, but she noted, as President Lincoln once said at the end of the Civil War, "Hey loser, build a fucking bridge and get over it!"

SIDENOTE: Melania recently denied the rumor that she has the initals "LJ" tattooed on her bikini line.