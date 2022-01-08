Melania Trump is Reportedly Considering a $4 Million Offer To Do a Nude Layout Spread In a National Mens Magazine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 8 January 2022

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for Melania Trump is Reportedly Considering a $4 Million Offer To Do a Nude Layout Spread In a National Mens Magazine
Information guru Andy Cohen says that Melania has never been closer to divorcing her racist husband than she is now.

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – The Alpha Beta News Agency has just reported that the former first lady and wife of the Trumptard, has been approached about doing a layout in Playguy Magazine.

A spokesperson for the adult mens magazine, Juanito F. Diddybop, 42, stated that it appears that the 51-year-old Melania, is seriously considering the offer.

Mimosa Sabrosa, writer for Alpha Beta, commented that Melania told her that she would put every penny of the $4 million into son Barron’s college fund.

Melly, as BFF LeBron James calls her, said that her husband, the Predatorial Pervert, is not happy about her showing her tits, her ass, and her hooha (vagina) to the world, but she noted, as President Lincoln once said at the end of the Civil War, "Hey loser, build a fucking bridge and get over it!"

SIDENOTE: Melania recently denied the rumor that she has the initals "LJ" tattooed on her bikini line.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Melania Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more