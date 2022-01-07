Ghislaine Maxwell Says That Sex Is So Rampant In Prison – She's Even Molested Herself

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

OSSINING, New York – (Satire News) – The Unofficial Duchess of Sexual Perversion, Ghislaine Maxwell, says she has sort of gotten used to living behind the iron bars.

Maxwell, said that since she is much, much prettier and sexier than 99.3% of all prison inmates, she has become extremely popular with the lesbionic element.

She noted that she never knew that a hot, gorgeously stunning woman, like herself, could have so much fucking sex while incarcerated.

“Lips of Love” like the female inmates have nicknamed her, commented that sex behind bars is so damn rampant that she has even molested herself on dozens of occasions.

SIDENOTE: Maxwell, whose official Sing Sing Prison ID number is 41693, said that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, texts her every day, and asks her to please send her intimate photos of her hooha (pussy).