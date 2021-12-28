Ghislaine Maxwell Can Go Scot-Free If She Turns On Donald Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 28 December 2021

If Ghislaine turns against Trump her sentence will be reduced from 24 years to 24 minutes.

OSSINING, New York – (Satire News) – Ghislaine Maxwell or Ghisy, as her fellow female inmates refer to prisoner #690369071, informed the Sing Sing Prison warden that she is ready to sing like a friggin' canary (and implicating Trump) if it means that she can go free.

Ms. Maxwell spoke with the attorney general for New York who offered her one of the best deals in the history of deals.

Ms. Maxwell was told that if she turns over all of the photos showing the Trumptard cavorting with sexy elderly women between the ages of 61 to 83, she has a damn good chance of being released.

SIDENOTE: Info guru Andy Cohen says that Maxwell has been approached about starring in a movie that is based on her life. The film is tentatively titled, "I Did Not See Shit, Really I Didn't."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein

