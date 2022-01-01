Nazi Man (to be sung to the melody of "Spider Man")

Nazi Man, Nazi Man,

Does whatever a Nazi can.

Spins his lies, any size,

Attracts more Nazis, just like flies.

Look Out!

Here comes the Nazi Man.

Is he wrong?

Listen bud,

He's got White Supremacist blood.

Can he swing from a thread?

Take a look overhead!

Oh yeah,

There goes the—SPLATT!

In the thrill of fight

At the scene of a crime

Like a streak of light

He leaves just in time.

Nazi Man, Nazi Man,

Nasty neighborhood Nazi Man.

Wealth and fame

He has, although

In his mind, Democracy blows.

To him, life is a great big bang up,

Wherever there are Brown Shirts

You'll find the Nazi Man!