Nazi Man (to be sung to the melody of "Spider Man")

Funny story written by Matt Birkenhauer

Saturday, 1 January 2022

image for Nazi Man (to be sung to the melody of "Spider Man")

Nazi Man, Nazi Man,
Does whatever a Nazi can.
Spins his lies, any size,
Attracts more Nazis, just like flies.
Look Out!
Here comes the Nazi Man.

Is he wrong?
Listen bud,
He's got White Supremacist blood.
Can he swing from a thread?
Take a look overhead!
Oh yeah,
There goes the—SPLATT!

In the thrill of fight
At the scene of a crime
Like a streak of light
He leaves just in time.

Nazi Man, Nazi Man,
Nasty neighborhood Nazi Man.
Wealth and fame
He has, although
In his mind, Democracy blows.

To him, life is a great big bang up,
Wherever there are Brown Shirts
You'll find the Nazi Man!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

