Donald Trump Is Writing a Science Fiction Novel

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 1 January 2022

image for Donald Trump Is Writing a Science Fiction Novel
Melania reportedly told her boyfriend LeBron James that Donaldo will most probably end up finishing his book in prison.

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida – (Satire News) – GOPicky Magazine has just broken the story that Donald Trump is writing a science fiction novel.

A Mar-a-Lago insider, told GOPicky senior writer Amos Soursuckle that DJT is on page 4 of his 339-page book.

The insider said that he will have his future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle proof read it.

The book reportedly will be about a space alien who travels from Uranus and lands on the Mar-a-Lago tennis court.

He soon encounters a group of male Trump basers who at first attempt to beat the space alien, but then change their mind and end up molesting it in a way that is extremely unnormal even for Trump basers.

On page 2, Trump writes that the space creature is ugly-as-shit, and actually bears a strong resemblance to Marjorie Taylor Greene, except that the space monster is not a hermaphrodite, is not as horrible looking as MTG, and doesn’t smell like a fucking cess pool.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The 339-page book will have 107 illustrations, which are being drawn by Trump’s son Barron, and Trump suckass Tucker Carlson].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

