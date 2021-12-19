A San Francisco Pole Dancer Makes a Killing Selling Glow-In-The-Dark Rainbow Panties

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

SAN FRANCISCO – (Satire News) – The Daily Drama News Agency has just made it known that a pole dancer from Frisco has just sold her one millionith pair of Glow-In-The-Dark Rainbow Panties.

DDNA writer Cinderella St. Lamb, interviewed Juliet Rumpalino, 29, who has just become a millionaire thanks to her new and unique panties invention.

Miss Rumpalino, who recently broke off her engagement to a sex therapist with the Greater San Francisco Sex Therapist Commission, told Miss St. Lamb, that she first got the idea, when she was working at the Carpet Muncher Lesbian Lounge in Chinatown.

She said that she and a female member of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, who shall go nameless, thought up the idea after a night of some sensuously erotic hooha bumping.

Rumpalino, whose says her favorite color is rainbow, says that, next she hopes to manufacture Glow-In-The-Dark Tampons, which she plans on calling Rainbow Sticks.

SIDENOTE: Rumpy, as her dentist calls her, revealed that several years ago she actually dated Brad Pitt, but she broke it off, when he told her that he wanted to have a threesome with her and a butch dyke with a beard and biceps like a body builder.