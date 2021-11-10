Ivanka Trump Reveals That She Has Stopped Wearing Panties

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

MANHATTAN – (Satire News) – According to Wild Whisper’s reporter Margarita Mixx, Ivanka Trump has finally revealed that she does not wear panties.

Trump’s favorite child was interviewed by Miss Mixx, and she flat out told her that the reason she stopped wearing panties was because they were giving her a horrible hooha (pussy) rash.

She then added that she also got sick and tired of seeing her husband (Jared the Wimp) make faces so she just told him that she would go panties-less from now on.

Ivanka added that her daddy told her that it was a very good idea and then he suggested that she take all of her panties and sell them on eBay or on the new consumer-to-consumer upstart eOcean.

SIDENOTE: Reports are that shock-jock Howard Stern has offered to buy all of Ivanka’s panties for $18,000.