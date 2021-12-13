The Nevada State Senate Votes To Abolish Friday The 13th

LAS VEGAS – (Satire News) – After receiving countless petitions with literally millions of signatures, the Nevada State Senate has acted.

The “Staters” voted 91-9 to abolish any and all Friday the 13ths.

Sen. Higgley P. Fernandez of Poker Chips, Nevada, said he voted for the bill saying that he was voted the most superstitious person in his high school graduating class, which numbered 1,609 students.

Sen. Fernandez added that he is still extremely superstitious and he never changes his underwear during the bewitching month of March.

He noted that his wife, Lulu Sue, during the same period, will alternate wearing the same bra inside out for two full weeks.

SIDENOTE: Most of the petitions were from gambling casino and hotel owners, executives, and employees who say that a lot of their gambling patrons refuse to gamble on Friday the 13th.