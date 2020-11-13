Fridays - Are They Really That Great?

At the end of a long, hard, not to mention exhausting, week at work, it's good to reach Friday, knowing that a weekend full of relaxation with our family is waiting for us at home.

One man, however, doesn't see things quite like that.

Myke Woodson, 57, regards Fridays as being "the worst day of the week" because, he says:

"It's just one more day nearer to Monday!"

Far from being pleased about Friday being the end of the past week, then, Woodson is pessimistic about its close proximity to the start of another.

"Yes, I hate Mondays with a passion, like anyone else, but being pleased that you've reached the end of a week seems a bit odd, as it also means you're that much nearer to yet another Monday!" he said.

"In a way, I understand that Friday means a two-day break, and that it will be another 62 hours before I'm obliged to turn up for work again on Monday morning, but return to work again I must, and so Tuesday feels better than Friday, because Monday - arguably 'the very worst day', is out of the way, and now less painful days such as Wednesday and Thursday can meander by."

And, in any case, Fridays can be 'Friday the 13th', and that can't possibly be good.

Like today.