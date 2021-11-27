The News Media Learns That Former Fox Diva Megyn Kelly Is So Desperate To Become Relevant Again – That She’s Applied at Telemundo, Galavision, and The Waffle Wars Network

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 27 November 2021

image for The News Media Learns That Former Fox Diva Megyn Kelly Is So Desperate To Become Relevant Again – That She’s Applied at Telemundo, Galavision, and The Waffle Wars Network
Megyn's agent believes she has a very good chance of being hired by Univision because she's fluent in Spanish.

STATEN ISLAND, New York – (Satire News) – The woman who was once considered “The Queen of Trump’s Network,” aka Fox, is now reduced to being somewhat of a chambermaid-in-waiting.

Megyn Kelly, who was once the Trumptard’s sparring partner, is reportedly quite depressed at no longer being up in the home screen limelight.

Ex-fellow Foxer, Bill “Wandering Body Parts” O’Reilly reportedly texted Meggy and said that it’s amazing how one day you can be at the top of Mt. Kilamanjaro, and the next day you’re languishing and slithering in the putrid, smelly depths of the Brooklyn sewer system.

Kelly texted the arrogantly sarcastic Bill-O back and said, “You know Billy boy, every day after I get out of the shower, I look in my full-length mirror and I see a woman's body that is still hot, still gorgeously sexy, and still 100% cellulite-free, unlike the bodies of the women you date!"

Meanwhile, both Galavision and the Waffle Wars Network have passed on Ms. Kelly. No word as yet from Univision.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Megyn Kelly

