Lady Gaga To Star In “WTF? - The Bruce Jenner/Caitlyn Jenner Story"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 26 November 2021

image for Lady Gaga To Star In “WTF? - The Bruce Jenner/Caitlyn Jenner Story"
Lady Gaga had to gain 58 pounds to look like Caitylyn Jenner, plus she had to practice being a very masculine woman.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – LaLaLand Daily is reporting that Tri-Moon Films in association with Lion’s Face Pictures will soon begin production on the motion picture “WTF? The Bruce Jenner/Caitlyn Jenner Story."

The film is based on the autobiography by Jenner titled, “Yes, I Have To Admit It – Sometimes I Do Miss By Pee-Pee and My Nuts a Little Bit.”

The film will be directed by noted Italian director Luigi Luigiani, and will be shot on location in El Segundo, California, as well as in Duck Dung, Alabama, and Mexicali, Mexico.

According to Macadamia Honeysuckle with LaLaLand Daily, the part of Jenner will be played by Lady Gaga, who is having to learn how to overly swish and sway and say phrases like, “Gosh, these high heels are killing my size 14 feet,” “Does this bra make me look fat?” and “If you play your cards right sailor, I’ll let you get to third base real damn quick.”

Interestingly enough the part of Kim Kardashian will be played by Kourtney Kardashian, the part of Khloe Kardashian will be played by Sofia Vergara, and the part of Kourtney Kardashian will be played by Britney Spears, who will be wearing a long black wig.

The producers say that they are still trying to cast the part of Kanye West, but added that they are leaning towards either Snoop Dogg, Kawhi Leonard, or rapper Yo Yo Afro Woke.

Meanwhile, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner will be played by Eva Longoria.

Luigiani revealed that Robert Kardashian, LeBron James, Black Kitty Meow Meow, and Vice-President Kamala Harris will all be portraying themselves.

SIDENOTE: The film will most probably receive an X-rating due to the very weird-as-hell scene with Lady Gaga, the woodchuck, the inflatable Madonna doll, and the naked circus midget.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Lady Gaga

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more