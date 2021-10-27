Melania Trump Declines The Offer To Pose Nude In A Leading Mens Magazine

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – A representative for the former first lady has stated that Melania has turned down a very lucrative offer to pose naked in a very popular adult magazine.

The rep said that Melly was offered $2.8 million to pose in a six-page layout for one of the nation’s top skin publications, Playmister.

Daily Drama reporter Cinderella St. Lamb noted that in the past the magazine has featured such well-known celebrities as Scarlett Johansson, Megan Fox, Kate Upton, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Melania did comment that although she is extremely flattered that millions of men (Republican, Democrat, and Independents) still find her to be ravishingly sexy, (her words), she has become a bit shy since, at the age of 51, she has started to see little traces of cellulite here and there.

Mrs. Trump then added, tongue-in-cheek, that right now she is simply content to let just one very, special individual see her in her birthday suit.

SIDENOTE: Miss St. Lamb contacted the nation’s number one information guru, Andy Cohen, and asked him who the special individual is. He did not miss a beat as he answered LeBron James.