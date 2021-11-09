Ted Cruz Defends Nazi Salute But Goes After Big Bird

Who knew that morons came in different degrees. It used to be, "Oh, he's a moron," met the general understanding that the guy wasn't all there and easily dismissed.

Case closed.

Ted Cruz, the US Senator from Texas, was quickly dismissed after he came out defending the Nazi salute, saying it was an example of "Free speech and protected by the First Amendment."

"Oh, he's a moron."

But he can't be a moron. He graduated from Harvard law school.

You think?

Look at what Wharton released from its loins to the rest of the world. Maybe all those graduates with student loans should ask for their money back? Maybe?

As though the defense of the Nazi salute wasn't enough to earn them, Oh, he's a moron, label, Cruz has delivered another degree of moron.

This time, the genius from Harvard is attacking Big Bird. Yes, Sesame Street's Big Bird, the kindest and most gentle creature in the universe. Ted Cruz called Big Bird's advice for children to get a COVID-19 vaccine as, "Propaganda!"

Oh, he's a first-degree moron. Thus, there are degrees of moronhood.

Remember when the Cruz daughters wanted to go to Cancun during a winter freeze in Texas? Maybe it's time to take Daddy away on the same trip.

