A Massive Brawl Breaks Out At A Los Angeles Fitness Center

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – Police were called to The Fit-As-Fiddle Fitness Center after several people called 911 about a huge fight that broke out in the main exercise room.

According to several eye witnesses, the brouhaha began when a white woman made a racist comment to an Asian woman about the high price of rice.

The Asian woman allegedly told the white woman that she was so white that she could actually see all of her vital organs, including her esophagus, her liver, and her ovaries.

The white woman yelled back that she had recently had a hysterectomy so she didn’t have any ovaries.

The incident then escalated after a Norwegian woman picked up a 5-lb. dumbbell and tossed it at the white woman, who then picked up a Burger King Whopper Burger and threw it at the Norwegian woman, who ducked, causing the burger to hit an African-American woman.

Meanwhile, an exchange student from Bolivia kept shouting, in a heavy accent, that dumbbells were tossing around dumbbells.

By then the police arrived and arrested the white woman, the Asian woman, and the Norwegian woman, but not the African-American woman.

