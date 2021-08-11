Hardback book claiming to be better than the paper-back

Upon arriving in an Amazon box, hardback book Gareth Henderson has claimed that he is better than all of the well-thumbed paperbacks that share his shelf.

Henderson, a book ordered from Amazon to push the parcel past the free postage spend said 'I am the king of the shelf here. Look at me, I am new and hard, and about interesting things.'

Henderson is a little book about household management that will only be read when something goes wrong.

The paperbacks are well-thumbed, because they are liked.

There is something here about the new boss and the workforce. Politicians and the electorate. Something, not a lot, but something.