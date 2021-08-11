Hardback book claiming to be better than the paper-back

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Upon arriving in an Amazon box, hardback book Gareth Henderson has claimed that he is better than all of the well-thumbed paperbacks that share his shelf.

Henderson, a book ordered from Amazon to push the parcel past the free postage spend said 'I am the king of the shelf here. Look at me, I am new and hard, and about interesting things.'

Henderson is a little book about household management that will only be read when something goes wrong.

The paperbacks are well-thumbed, because they are liked.

There is something here about the new boss and the workforce. Politicians and the electorate. Something, not a lot, but something.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

