Marjorie Taylor Greene Says The Rumors of Her Being a Member of The Ku Klux Klan Are Fu*king Lies!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 2 November 2021

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Says The Rumors of Her Being a Member of The Ku Klux Klan Are Fu*king Lies!
Marjorie Taylor Greene loves to relax by reading R-Rated books by Khloe Kardashian.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The ugliest-looking member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, keeps insisting that she is not a charter member of the KKK.

She recently appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show and she told “Swamp Creature #2*” that she has no idea why rumors about her always seem to paint her in a bad light.

Carlson responded by saying that he gets the same thing, but he just writes it off as people not really knowing that he is a super good guy, who has donated lots of money to worthy organizations like The Proud Boys, The Aryan Army, Women For Trump The Pussy Grabber, The KKK, and most recently to The Nazi Alliance of Nova Scotia.

Meanwhile the “Human Douche Bag,” (Marjorie Taylor Greene) has said that another rumor that keeps coming up is that she has recently been impregnated by her boyfriend, DJT.

When asked by a reporter for GOPicky Magazine, who she feels started that inseminated rumor, MJT just grinned and remarked that she feels that it was either Nancy Pelosi, Whoopi Goldberg, Don Lemon, or her ex-lover Matt “The Potato Head” Gaetz.

* [PUBLISHER'S NOTE]: "Swamp Creature #1" is Rudy Giuliani.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

