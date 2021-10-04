The Ku Klux Klan Is Planning on Ditching The Hoods

DUCK DUNG, Alabama – (Satire News) – The Ku Klux Klan Newsletter The Cotton Balls Review, stated that this past summer, at least a dozen or so KKKers fainted at Klan rallies due to the extreme heat.

Cinderella St. Lamb, a reporter with the Daily Drama News Agency spoke with the Grand Exalted Dragon of The Mimosa Chapter of the KKK, Leroy "Bubba" Pickle.

She was informed that the KKK hoods have actually gotten much heavier over the years, and to be honest, much more smellier in the Dixieland heat, which at times can hit as high as 113 degrees in the shade.

The KKK leader told Miss St. Lamb, that he and several other high-ranking KKKers will be issuing a proclamation that effective January 1, 2022, male members of the racist organization will no longer be required to wear their hoods at klan rallies, klan meetings, or in fast food restaurants.

SIDENOTE: The proclamation does not mention anything about KKK female members, so as of now, women KKKers will still have to comply with the long-established hood rule.