Oklahoma Cowgirl’s Wedding Goes Horribly Wrong As She's Thrown Off Her Horse

BULL BALLS, Oklahoma – (Satire News) – Ever since she was a little girl growing up in the tiny town of Bull Balls, Trixie Jo Dazzledew, always dreamed of one day growing up and having her and her husband marry on top of their horses.

Trixie finally got her wish as her childhood sweetheart Wade “Bubba” Youngweed, and her finally married after knowing each other for 17 years.

The groom looked handsome dressed in his designer Roy Rogers cowboy outfit, while the bride, looked stunning in her Annie Oakley designer cowgirl whipped cream-colored wedding dress, complete with Dale Evans cowgirl boots, a Rodeo Queen cowgirl hat, and a pair of powder blue Tumbleweed Brand string bikini thong panties.

A group of about 200 cowboys, cowgirls, and cowkiddies attended the wedding, which was held in the middle of the Giggling Squaw River.

And just as Rev. Nolan Brickwax was about to pronounce Wade and Trixie husband and wife, a water moccasin snake startled Bucky Boy (Trixie’s horse) and he bucked her off his back.

Trix landed in the water, but luckily Rev. Brickwax is a registered lifeguard, and he quickly took off his pants and shirt, and he jumped off his horse and into the water saving the gorgeously sexy bride-to-be.

The reverend then proceeded to give Trixie extensive mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, although her fiancé kept insisting that she was perfectly fine, as evidenced by the fact that she was giggling uncontrollably like a schoolgirl.

Rev. Brickwax kept insisting that one can never be too cautious, and he certainly did not want to end up getting sued somewhere down the line.

SIDENOTE: The good reverend helped a totally soaked Trixie get back on her horse, and he ended up continuing the wedding ceremony and telling the newlyweds that he would be giving them a 30% discount.