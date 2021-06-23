Woman who married bridge says it is just like talking to a brick wall, and she should know

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 23 June 2021

image for Woman who married bridge says it is just like talking to a brick wall, and she should know
Stan Bridgewater, dressed up for a night on the town.

Louella Watkinson, a Philadelphia resident, who famously married a Bridge in 2018 says that talking to her husband is like talking to a brick wall, and she should know, as she used to go out with one.

'I love my Bridge' said Loubella 'I really do, but sometimes I just wish he would say something to me. It was like that time I went out with a Brick wall. People think I am strange, getting myself involved with inanimate objects like this, but I always know where they are.

When hearing about this, local man Stanley Bridgewater, from Mithering on the Trent said 'Why are women marrying bridges, when I am available?'

We all know that answer to that Stanley, and so do you.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

