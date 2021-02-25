Tyra Banks Announces Changes For The Upcoming Season of Dancing With The Stars

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has just informed the entertainment media that the show’s producers are doing away with rap music, German polkas, and instrumentals.

The show's executives noted that those three types of music are the least favorites of the show's millions of fans.

Producers have also asked judge Bruno Tonioli to tone down his gayness by at least three niches.

Bruno remarked that he had no idea that his gayness was coming through. Tyra grabbed him by his collar, and said that if he acted any gayer he would have to start wearing a ballerina outfit, start gossiping, and wear women's high-heeled stilettos.

Fellow judge, Derek Hough, meanwhile, told Banks that he was just thrilled as hell that the touchie-feelie Bruno will have to keep 14 feet away from him.

Another change for the upcoming season will be that English judge Len Goodman will be missing.

It appears that the 97-year-old Goodman, was caught at London’s Heathrow Airport in the possession of 72 bottles of counterfeit Viagra, which he tried to sneak into the country from Portugal.

Goodman has hired the services of famed Piccadilly attorney Bryan Byron Chichester, who recently got Piers Morgan acquitted on the turkey molestation charges.