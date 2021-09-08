Researchers Are Conducting Research Studies to Study Research Studies

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 8 September 2021

image for Researchers Are Conducting Research Studies to Study Research Studies
Researches trying to find out why Trump (1) Lies so damn much, (2) Is addicted to Big Macs, and (3) Has such tiny fingers.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The Daily Max reports that an ongoing research study is researching research studies.

Daily Max reporter Savannah Stiletto, spoke with one of the nation’s foremost research studiers, Wanda Jane McBudapest, 37, and learned that research studies will help to find out why things happen, and what can be done to improve those things that are happening, pretty much as they happen.

Miss Stiletto, pointed out that for one thing, the mystery of why the hell 97% of all GOP senators are so afraid of the former “Predator-in-Chief,” aka Donald Jonathan Trump is being researched as you read this.

She noted that the “Orange Blimp” lost the election, so he really needs to just go away and stay there, as NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has so eloquently stated.

Even the Trumptard’s own accent-laden wife Melania, has stated on-the-record that Donaldo is the most stubborn son-of-a-bitch in the fucking history of sons-of-bitches.

Melly, as her alleged boyfriend, LeBron James, calls her has said that if she had a dime for every lie that her fat, bloated husband has told, she would have over 31,000 dimes.

SIDENOTE: So research studies will continue as long as there are so many damn things to research.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Research

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more