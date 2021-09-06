Poland Officially Bans Polish Jokes

WARSAW, Poland – (Satire News) – After over a hundred years of having to put up with literally millions of Polish jokes, the people of Poland are glad that the Polish government has finally outlawed the dreaded humorisms.

A spokesperson for President Andrzej Duda, stated that Duda has signed a PEO (Presidential Executive Order), which will ban the telling of any Polish jokes anywhere in the country, effective immediately.

Needless to say Poland’s entire population, which numbers 38,382,576, is totally ecstatic, thrilled beyond belief, and dancing in the streets, some naked as Polish jaybirds.

One 93-year-old resident of the town of Bydgoszcz, Looblana Zamaliska, remarked that she heard her very first Polish joke when she was only 9-month-old.

She revealed that it upset her so much that she had to go into therapy at the tender age of 3.

Mrs, Zamaliska, who recently had her uvula removed, said that her therapist gave her a book with over 8,000 knock-knock jokes, and reading them helped her to get over the stress of hearing Polish jokes.